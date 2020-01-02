Devery Market Capitalization Reaches $128,098.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Devery has a total market cap of $128,098.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devery has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,203 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

