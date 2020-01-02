DeviantCoin Price Reaches $0.0084 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $130,522.00 and $166.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

