DEX Trading Up 52.1% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $612,463.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

