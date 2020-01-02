DexCom (DXCM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

12/17/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2019 – DexCom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $172.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $205.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.38. 852,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,070. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 731.27 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $8,591,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after buying an additional 4,268,926 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

