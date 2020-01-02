Diamond (DMD) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Diamond has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $397.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,395,442 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.