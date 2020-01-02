Diamond Hits 1-Day Volume of $233.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $233.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,395,022 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

