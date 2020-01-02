Diamond Platform Token Achieves Market Cap of $18.28 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $12.07 or 0.00168314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $18.28 million and $177,129.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.05998976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,515,292 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

