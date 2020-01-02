Digital Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $172,793.00 and approximately $1.92 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $48.64 or 0.00695938 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.