Digital Insurance Token Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $430,673.00 and $15.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

