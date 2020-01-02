DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.12 million and $2,633.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.