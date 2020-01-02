Digitex Futures Hits 24-Hour Volume of $836,030.00 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $29.77 million and approximately $836,030.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

