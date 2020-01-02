Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $9,873.00 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00769762 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003814 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

