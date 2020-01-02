Dignity (DIG) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Dignity has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Dignity has a total market cap of $487,651.00 and $15,591.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix. Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.