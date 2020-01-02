Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758,629.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $758,629.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009602 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003212 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005934 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

