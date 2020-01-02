Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $99.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.