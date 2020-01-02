Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.18 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $68.18 million and $2.21 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.