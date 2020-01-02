Dinero Market Cap Reaches $1,278.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Dinero has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Dinero has a market cap of $1,278.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

