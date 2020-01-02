DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.33.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

