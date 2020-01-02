DMarket 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $778,426.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002146 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Tidex. DMarket has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $778,426.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

