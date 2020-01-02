DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $35,111.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. DogeCash has a market cap of $35,111.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00769730 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001395 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

