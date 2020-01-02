Dogecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $244.37 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Bits Blockchain, C-Patex, BTC Trade UA and Trade Satoshi. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $244.37 million and $62.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00571815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012024 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,728,856,504 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, Koineks, Bittrex, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, BiteBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Robinhood, Graviex, Coinbe, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BitFlip, FreiExchange, Tidex, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Indodax, Kraken, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, BtcTrade.im, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Novaexchange, Livecoin, Upbit, QBTC, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BCEX, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

