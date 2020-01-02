Donald James Walker Sells 14,300 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at C$89,694,675.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magna International alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total value of C$1,093,906.48.

On Thursday, November 14th, Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of C$57.34 and a one year high of C$76.11.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1930312 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.