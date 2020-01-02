Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Critical Review

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 10.16% 4.52% 2.56% Hermitage Offshore Services -537.88% -48.39% -12.64%

Volatility & Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $158.03 million 5.35 -$50.95 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.11 -$197.29 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dorian LPG and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

