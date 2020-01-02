Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOVA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 175,605 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 330,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 168,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 164,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

