DOWCOIN Price Hits $0.0039 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $46,194.00 and approximately $956.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00335471 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003449 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOW is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.