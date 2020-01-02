Dragon Coins Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,274.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $36,274.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

