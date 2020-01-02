Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Nomura increased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Instinet upgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

