DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $279,149.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,149.00 and approximately $902.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.