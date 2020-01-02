Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $590.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

