Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Duluth posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,282. Duluth has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,766,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,240 shares of company stock worth $169,180 in the last 90 days. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 30.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,613,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.