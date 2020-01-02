Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $7.72 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $529,142.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,745,002 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

