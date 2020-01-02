Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.35 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $350,021.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,483,197 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

