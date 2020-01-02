Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,911.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $614,554.00 and $3,911.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,991.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01824130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.02821004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00572797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00384917 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,865,191 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

