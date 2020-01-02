Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $253,667.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $253,667.00 and $217,920.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00335809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003472 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 860,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,487 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

