Dystem Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Dystem has a market capitalization of $7,100.00 and $2.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dystem has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009629 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

DTEM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,380,750 coins and its circulating supply is 6,235,978 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

