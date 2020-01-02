DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE QGEN opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Qiagen by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Qiagen by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 147,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

