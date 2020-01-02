e-Gulden Price Tops $0.0631 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $8.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00579554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010904 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,932,428 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,037 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

