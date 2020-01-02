easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.02.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.06 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

EJTTF opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.87. easyJet has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

