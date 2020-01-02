Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EVGBC remained flat at $$100.06 during trading on Thursday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

