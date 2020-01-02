Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EVLMC traded up $89.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32.

About Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

