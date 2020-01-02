eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,950. eBay has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

