eBoost Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $163,566.00 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

