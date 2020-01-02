EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0013 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. EchoLink has a total market cap of $674,068.00 and approximately $49,237.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.08 or 0.05941202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.