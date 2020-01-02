Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in Echostar by 14.0% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Echostar in the third quarter worth $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Echostar by 367.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Echostar by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,571 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.