EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0061

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $290,076.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00058581 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,022.25 or 1.00483585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

