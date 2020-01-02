Edgeless (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $471.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC and Tidex. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $789,345.00 and $471.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Bittrex, ABCC, Livecoin, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

