Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

