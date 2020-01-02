EDRCoin Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $61,413.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.