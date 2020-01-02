Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

