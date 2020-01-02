Effect.AI Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

